DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $1.51 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,591.41 or 0.99621593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00319897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

