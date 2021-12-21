Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 9.8% Higher

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.65. 40,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,828,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

