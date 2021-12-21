Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 3.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.
In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124 in the last 90 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
