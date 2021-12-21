Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 3.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

