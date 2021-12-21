DDKoin (DDK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,899.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. DDKoin has a market cap of $401,007.38 and $11,899.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00182023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008635 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006768 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002027 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

