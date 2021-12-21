Defender Capital LLC. Acquires 2,320 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 6.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.