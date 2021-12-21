Defender Capital LLC. Grows Position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Connect by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steel Connect by 618.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Connect by 39.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

STCN opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter.

Steel Connect Profile

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.