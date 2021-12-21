Defender Capital LLC. Sells 20,700 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF makes up about 0.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.36% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $195,000.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $122.47 and a 52-week high of $187.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

