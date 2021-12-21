DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $50,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sonos by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sonos by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonos by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

