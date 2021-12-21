Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

VCF opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

