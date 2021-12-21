Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

