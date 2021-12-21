Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $140.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

