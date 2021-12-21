Devery (EVE) Trading Up 23.2% This Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Devery has a market capitalization of $161,873.69 and $5,653.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.