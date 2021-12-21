DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $544.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

