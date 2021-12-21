DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

