DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 455.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

