DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,536,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,107,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,393.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 168,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after buying an additional 119,310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

