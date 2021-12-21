DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF comprises 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.05% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

