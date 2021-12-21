DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.