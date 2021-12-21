DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.95.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,591. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.