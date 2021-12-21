Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

