Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Raised by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $31,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

DFUS opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44.

