Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

DFAS stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,276. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84.

