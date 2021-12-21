Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

