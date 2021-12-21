Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Barbara Gibbes Buys 3,433 Shares

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Barbara Gibbes purchased 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.02) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($147,679.32).

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,288 ($43.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Diploma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,014 ($26.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,504 ($46.29).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 30.10 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.16) to GBX 3,290 ($43.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

