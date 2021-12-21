Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.