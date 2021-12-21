Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.