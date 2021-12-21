Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $193,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.