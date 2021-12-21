Dividend Assets Capital LLC Invests $28,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

