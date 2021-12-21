Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SEI Investments by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 114,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in SEI Investments by 1,176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.