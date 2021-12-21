Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 535 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PYPL opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

