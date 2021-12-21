Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 464 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 420,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.