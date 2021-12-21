Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $65.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $48.22 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

