Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 435.60 ($5.76) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 301.40 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 451.80 ($5.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 378.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.66. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

In related news, insider Dominic Paul purchased 14,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £53,340 ($70,471.66). Also, insider Stella David purchased 30,003 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £111,011.10 ($146,665.48).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.