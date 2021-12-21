Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 778,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,262. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

