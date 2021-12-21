Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Short Interest Up 18.9% in November

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 869,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 402,687 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFH opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

