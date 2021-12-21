Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

