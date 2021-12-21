DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 42,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

