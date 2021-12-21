Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,591. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

