Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

