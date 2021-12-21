Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $322,000 Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

