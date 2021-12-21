Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 238,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

