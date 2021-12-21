Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,129 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 351.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the third quarter valued at $304,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RAFE opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

