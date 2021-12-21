Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.