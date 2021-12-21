Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

