E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.62

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 30184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

EONGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

