Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Aequi Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 4.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,117,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 560,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

