Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,476 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at $178,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIC stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

