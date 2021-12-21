Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $32.11 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 3.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

