Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,534.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

