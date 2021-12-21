Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 337,087 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1,070.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,087 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises approximately 2.5% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

